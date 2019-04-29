Calvert Hospice Receives $20,000 Grant from CareFirst

Calvert Hospice was the grateful recipient of a $20,000 grant from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) to help offset the cost of medications for patients. As a small, nonprofit community based hospice, we are the only resource for hospice care in Calvert County. Our funding is received from Medicare, donations, fundraising efforts, and grants such as the one recently awarded. Over 80% of our patients are Medicare recipients, but we never turn anyone away due to inability to pay. Calvert Hospice serves all of Calvert County and provides specialized end-of-life care and bereavement services to residents who need our services.

The $20,000 grant we received from CareFirst will help pay for medication costs over and above those covered by Medicare. Some patients require expensive medications and medical supplies that Medicare either does not cover or only covers a portion thereof, and receipt of this grant will free up funds to meet the extraordinary needs of those patients and will ensure we have the infrastructure required to operate our programs.

We are honored to partner with CareFirst in this effort. We believe that CareFirst’s vision coincides well with the vision of Calvert Hospice in that we are both “dedicated to being innovative, proactive, and vital partners in the healthcare community.” We look forward to working together over the next year to achieve this vision. “As a not-for-profit insurer, CareFirst is dedicated to investing in the health of our communities,” said Maria Harris Tildon, CareFirst Executive Vice President of Marketing, Communications and External Affairs. “Partners like Calvert Hospice are critical to our mission of expanding access to quality, affordable health care to individuals and families throughout our service area, including those who are under- or uninsured.”

