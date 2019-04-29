23-Year-Old Brandywine Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in White Plains

On April 28, 2019, at approximately 11:30 p.m., patrol officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Turkey Hill Road at Skylark Drive in White Plains for the report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim trapped in his vehicle.

Fire Department units arrived and extricated the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The victim was identified as Kyle Joseph Compton, 23, of Brandywine.

Initial investigation revealed the victim was traveling northbound on Turkey Hill Road when for unknown reasons he left the opposing side of the roadway and struck several trees.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

