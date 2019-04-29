Police in Charles Investigating 83-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Port Tobacco

On April 28, 2019, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7400 block of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco for the report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Francis Irby Bailey, 83, of Port Tobacco, with life-threatening injuries.

Bailey was flown to a hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating the cause of the accident.

