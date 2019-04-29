Police in Charles Investigating 83-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Port Tobacco

On April 28, 2019, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7400 block of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco for the report of an accident involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Francis Irby Bailey, 83, of Port Tobacco, with life-threatening injuries.
Bailey was flown to a hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating the cause of the accident.
Who was the driver? Someone leaving the Port Tobacco Inn after drinking?
What makes you think the driver was drinking you narrow minded jerk. That is the first thing that come out of minds people like you. Shirley Blvd. is not the best well lit road.
I want to know his funeral arrangements as soon as available.
The driver was a guy from Baltimore city apparently. He was drunk when he left Port Tobacco marina restaurant. Frank, the old man he hit, walked every day to the restaurant to eat. He was hit by the guy around 8:15pm Sunday. At the time of the accident we saw he had lost his lower right leg. The guy who hit him remained at the scene. We watched him attempt roadside sobriety tests and completely failed them all. The drivers passenger side windshield was really caved in, so he must have hit Frank at a higher speed than the 25 mph speed limit. The driver was really trashed drunk. He was transported to the Port Tobacco Post Office where MD State Police medevac’d him, but he dies while en-route to shock trauma. Very sad.