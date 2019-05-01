Teenager Flown Out After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at approximately 8:35 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on scene to find the single patient on the shoulder of the roadway.

A 14-year-old male was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area children’s trauma center.

The driver of the vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

