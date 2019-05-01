Sister of Lexington Park Man who Killed 87-Year-Old Woman in Police Chase Accusing Sheriff’s Office of Police Brutality

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, officers attempted to take Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 20, of Lexington Park into custody, however, Savoy refused to stop his vehicle and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Savoy lost control of the vehicle he was operating while negotiating a curve on Pegg Road. Savoy’s vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck another vehicle.
A preliminary investigation determined a 1995 GMC Jimmy, operated by Savoy, was traveling northbound on Pegg Road when Savoy lost control of the vehicle in the area of West Westbury Boulevard. Savoy’s vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the southbound lanes of travel, where it struck a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle, operated by Carol Jean Anderson, 87 of Leonardtown.
On March 9, 2019, Carol Jean Anderson, 87 of Leonardtown, succumbed to the injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision.
Carla Yvette Blanton, 48, and Corrina Lyevette Savoy, 24 both of Lexington Park, (Machiavelli’s mother and sister) arrived at the scene of the motor vehicle crash and began to yell and curse at officers and emergency personnel.
While officers and emergency personnel were attempting to provide aid to injured parties Blanton and Savoy’s actions were hindering rescue operations and the police investigation. Blanton and Savoy were given multiple commands to cease their actions, however, both Blanton and Savoy refused.
Savoy punched Sergeant William Raddatz. Savoy was arrested and continued to resist being placed into handcuffs and continued to hinder and obstruct the investigation.
At one-point, Blanton attempted to enter an ambulance after being ordered multiple times to step away from the vehicle. Blanton attempted to pass several officers to gain access to the back of the ambulance. Blanton then attempted to choke Corporal Scott Ruest, several officers attempted to place Blanton into handcuffs. Blanton was placed into an escort hold and escorted to a patrol vehicle. Blanton then removed her left hand from the handcuff and grabbed Sergeant Raddatz the shirt while resisting being placed into handcuffs again.
Both women were ultimately placed in custody and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Obstructing and Hindering, and Resisting Arrest.
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 12:40 p.m., Corrina Savoy posted to following on Facebook:
Hello, everyone . I am writing this because of an incident that recently happened involving my little brother, Machiavelli Savoy. On March 3, 2019, my little brother Machiavelli Savoy was involved in a high speed chase involving Maryland State Police along with St. Marys County Sheriff Officers For a Failure to appear for a marijuana charge 10+ grams. Maryland state troopers started the pursuit. The state troopers had notified St. Mary’s county sheriffs officers that they had located Machiavelli Savoy. Machiavelli wasn’t stopping so the state troopers terminated their pursuit. St. Mary’s county sheriff officers continue to chase Machiavelli. I witnessed St. Mary’s county sheriff officers chase Machiavelli through Midway Dr, past my house at a high rate of speed in a residential area. I wasn’t sure who it was at first but something in my heart told me it was my brother. So I tried to call Machiavelli and he wasn’t answering his phone. So my boyfriend, my mother and I jump in the car and followed to where the sirens were. As we arrived at the scene me and my mother was trying to get Machiavelli in our line of view, so we could see if he was okay. St. Mary’s county sheriffs officers told my mother and I that we couldn’t go stand at where everyone else was standing. I questioned why we couldn’t stand there when we are Machiavelli’s family. I seen the EMS put Machiavelli on the stretcher so I ran to get my mother. I told my mother to get on the back of the ambulance with Machiavelli. As I was trying to help my mother on the ambulance the officers stepped in front of us and said that my mother couldn’t get on the ambulance. I told the officers that she has the right to get on the back of the ambulance with her son. Before I could even begin to take in every thing at that moment , I was being arrested. I didn’t know what I was being arrested for, I asked “Why am I being arrested?” in which Cpl. Scott Ruest stated that I assaulted Sgt. Willam Raddatz, but there is a video on Southern Maryland news net that proves that I did not strike Sgt. Raddatz with a punch. My mother Carla Blanton and I were both falsely accused of resisting arrest, hindering a crime scene (when there was no crime tape up) , and assault sec. degree on a officer. The only person who was assaulted that afternoon was myself. I was assaulted by Cpl. Scott Ruest while I was detained. Cpl. Scott Ruest grabbed me up by my neck, he shut my leg in the door (which cut my toe) , punched me and knee’d me, also he was about to taser me while my hands already behind my back in handcuffs . I also questioned where was the female officer at when he was handling me in the manner in which he was…? I have a video of Cpl. Ruest assaulting me along with pictures of my injuries from him assaulting me. I went to press assault charges on Cpl. Scott Ruest but, the States Attorney denied my request due to lack of evidence but they never reached out to me to gather any of my evidence. I also went to internal affairs to make a complaint on Cpl Scott Ruest and they as well didn’t do anything about it. The purpose of me writing this letter is to bring awareness of police brutality going on in St. Mary’s county. So it’s okay for an officer to assault a female and not face consequences? Wow what type of world we live in that makes Police Officers above the law? Something has to be done and I won’t stop until it does. Everyone if you could please share this.
_____________________
The family claims police were chasing Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 20, of Lexington Park, for failure to appear for a marijuana charge 10+ grams. They were actually pursuing Savoy because he was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants, to include Handgun on Person, Handgun in a Vehicle, and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle.
The following photos were also posted on Facebook by Corrina Savoy.
Typical trash always claiming racism or police brutality instead of seeing their own behavior acting like an animal and not obeying law enforcement.She really thinks shes above the law,NOBODY is above the law.
Typical trash commenting on a incident that I’m sure you didn’t personally witness.
Your next
You’re next
Neither is the police who think they’re invincible cause they got a gun and a badge.
Is she named after a Japanese trackho ?
WOW!!! If lil bro had not have ran there would be no chase cause and effect so it is all little bro’s fault. Deal with it you teach them and that is what they learn.
If your brother stopped from the very beginning you wouldn’t be in this mess.
He caused the death of an innocent woman!
Your actions and those of your mother could have hindered getting your brother to the hospital in a timely manner.
You have no one to blame but your brother and yourselves for this situation.
This takes the cake. How can this possibly be happening? She was preventing the police and EMTs from doing their jobs to assist Mrs. Anderson and her sainted brother. Her “right” to get into the ambulance? Which amendment is that actually? I think the only place you will find that is in the Ghetto Bill of Rights. Now we should all sue her for assault after having to look at those ratchet toe nails and naked body parts. My eyes are burning.
I can only hope that the judges see these two “women” for what they are and what they did. Her brother is a want-to-be street thug at the age of 21. Gun charges. Drugs. He has 19 charges on case search that date back to when he was 18. But somehow these are the fault of the police.
In closing, they are still trying to raise money on various websites for the brother’s medical (he is on state medical assistance so it will be covered) and legal fees (he has a public defender) as well as selling food out of their home, against health department code but they are looking the other way for some reason. I personally wouldn’t want to eat a popsicle out of their house. She & her mother both posted bond so I don’t understand how money is an issue. Bless their hearts.
Quit trying to make excuses for your low life brother. A life was lost because of his negligence. Had he of just stopped as ANYONE should when an officer attempts to pull you over, (it’s possible) Mrs Anderson would still be alive today. Someone would still have their mother/grandmother/sister/friend. She lived 87 years only to have your loser brother take her life while driving negligient! You are lucky he’s still alive!! Now you want to cry about bruising you say you received from resisting arrest? You think you and your mother were treated unfairly at the scene of an accident where YOUR brother robbed someone of their life?? The video posted clearly shows you and the rest of your hood rats interfering with police/ems operations at the scene of the accident. It looks to me like you needed a time out since you “are about to f*cking snap”.. Where is this video with your evidence? I’d like to see it! Really! Your brother is all to blame for this. He had a loaded handgun on his possession, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. Like I said, let’s see YOUR evidence. I’ll be waiting!!
The police should have the ability to counter sue. And if they win, they should be able to take the welfare checks she receives.
I hope they charge Machiavelli with vehicle manslaughter as well.
No acknowledgement or remorse for the real victim, Ms. Anderson. Not surprised, given the level of entitlement that has reached catastrophic proportions and the normalization of white victimhood at the hands of blacks across America. Social justice, indeed.
I think in the commission of a felony it would be upgraded to murder, don’t hold me to it but I believe it to be true?
Maybe if they family was not so ghetto and the children were raised right the son wouldn’t be in trouble all the time. Baby your in St.Marys ypu are not sh*t. Let’s see you be a real thug in DC..LOL I can obviously see the sister or anyone in the family have no sympathy for the 87 yr old woman or her family. It’s no ok what your brother did let alone the bs you added with your mother. Grow up and make something good with your life! Why do the sister start with being a prime example!!! Or just be trash and worthless rest of your lives!!!
That is just nasty.
At least you are alive. That poor 87 year old woman that your brother killed, cant say the same can she? How dare you come on here and ask for help for your drug dealing, thug brother. There will be a special place in hell for both of you!
Isn’t this the skank that showed up at the crash and caused a scene? Typical trash trying to cash in on the ghetto lottery. I hope the sheriff fights this and doesn’t settle with this vermin. Her brother killed an 87 year old woman. Maybe that woman’s family should sue this turd and his family.
Shouldn’t resist arrest. I get your mom trying to get in the bambalance but ya’ll need to step back and let the officers do their job.
lucky you didn’t get tazed or sprayed. I like the tazer videos.
Just exterminate these thugs and eliminate the problems. I’m tired of my tax dollars going to support these filthy animals
I think that when you’re a criminal and you kill someone running from police that this is called the fallout for your bad behavior. None of this would have happened if the brother had not committed a crime in the first place, THEN run from police, THEN killed someone. I don’t think the sister has the right to complain to the community about the consequences of his actions.
Next time, and if it were me, I would expect an apology to the community for the damage your brother has done instead of complaining about the consequence it had on you. Our community lost a life and your criminal brother gets to live. You have something that will heal up; the other person died.
I’ve said it before on coverage of this event: it is the criminal who should have to pay for damages to the police, the person’s family who died, AND should have to pay for his sister’s “injuries.” Without that common denominator, the criminal himself, none of the rest of this would’ve happened. No police chase, no death, no arrest, no bruise. I’d say take your complaints to your brother and ask him how he plans to fix that for you.
Well, there wasn’t tape up because it had literally JUST happened if they saw the chase and hopped in the car to follow. Same reason I’m sure a female officer hadn’t arrived on the scene yet. So, the male officers are supposed to just wait while you are acting like an animal and hindering the investigation of a crime/accident scene. A woman died because of your brother. Have some compassion instead of blaming everyone except the one responsible. At least you still get to see your brother. That woman’s family will never see her again.
Awww, poor baby. Got a couple bruises. Do stupid things, win stupid prizes. The Anderson family is gonna sue your a$$ too for hindering the rescue of Carol. All you and your family have managed to do is reinforce the stereotype. You’re dumb as a box of rocks, Ms Savoy. Police brutality? Puhleeeze.
My only hope is that your workout with law enforcement took some of that dumb out of you and replaced it some much needed wisdom. Perhaps a 3rd brain cell.
The reason they stopped you from getting into the ambulance is because he was under arrest. So NO you didn’t have that right. He gave that right up when he broke the law and killed someone. And maybe if you wasn’t screaming getting in peoples faces and acting like a dam fool and resisting arrest you wouldn’t of got those bruises. Clearly you have no self respect to act like this. Why set up a GoFundMe me account. Welfare pays for everything else yall have
Excuse Me! Something told you that all the commotion was your brother? You knew it was him because he is a thug criminal! YOUR BROTHER IS A POS DRUG DEALER! Wake up! You, your mom, and your brother are what is wrong with society. You can do no wrong. It’s everybody elses fault. Your drug dealer little brother killed someone, and you’re crying over a couple bruises which you caused. Next time don’t get in the way of Police officers investigating a serious crime. I hope you brother spends the rest of his life in prison. You cannot ride in the back of an ambulance with a wanted felon that had a gun, drugs, and a handgun on his person. You also can’t ride in the back of an ambulance with a murderer. If that little brother has a little brother set him on the right path, or he too will have the same fate or worse. This poor little old lady didn’t deserve what happened to her, but I’m sure, just like your POS brother, you don’t care. Her family will never get to see her again!
Well said!
Police just trying to do their job.. Its a matter of race, just stop and imagine for a minute if a white dude had of struck a black lady on her way back from church as a result of not stopping when the police were attempting to do their job. Yep. What this world is coming too.
st.mary’s is corrupt there’s nothing you can do
You get no sympathy from me. A woman was killed by your brother he could have manned up and never started running from MSP. Blaming MSP and SMCSO is not the way to go. If there was any doubt of police brutality it would be investigated further. You complain of a bloody toe while the family of the woman your brother killed had to bury a beloved family member. Get over yourself!
Looks like bruises that come along with resisting arrest. Fat bruises easier than muscle tissue.
Some people are so dumb.
I want an update on Mr. Savoy’s condition please.
SMNEWSNET.COM:
He is an inmate at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center
Good and this should be his home until he gets transferred up to DOC forever!!!!
What about the lady your brother killed guess that doesn’t matter cause not one time in your rant about police brutality was there an apology for her family and the sadness your brother caused that family! Typical Lexington park trash
Apparently, striking a police officer carries little weight in the courts because this thing and it’s brood were protesting police chases on 235 two weeks ago!
Face it! Your brother played stupid games and he won stupid prizes! It’s just a shame that an innocent woman died because of your brother’s bad decisions. When will you be taking the time to stand out on the main roads and protesting THAT?
You so stupid if that happened why wait a whole month to post.and that’s not going to get your brother out of jail for the dumb crime he committed
There’s not one bit of remorse for the innocent life that was taken.
How about your brother assaulting a women with his truck and killing her? How about you and your mother assaulting the police as they try secure the area so the firemen can try to save your brother and the women your brother killed? How about you taking some responsibility and act like a grown up?
you weren’t concerned with the fact that your idiot brother ran from the police which CAUSED then entire ordeal. Had he stopped, that woman would not have died, you would not have had to be on the scene, etc. Look at the big picture.
You’re kidding right!?!?!?!? I totally get that you wanted to check on your brother BUT when he is in grave condition, you would think that you would have stayed back and let EMS and the police do their jobs without getting in the way. You don’t listen to what they say, you get arrested. Crazy how many people were gathered around the scene and with little children at that! Who brings little children to an accident scene where everyone is acting like a bunch of hooligans! No wonder why our country is turning out the way it is! NO respect, discipline or good morals anymore. I am so sick and tired of people blaming/accusing Police for doing their job! They have a job to do and if you don’t comply, they have the right to take action, PERIOD!!!! Stop defending and enabling your brother. He is breaking the law over and over again and it needs to stop! You would think that you would want him to get help and get straight before he ends up dead.
Thank you, ALWAYS to our EMS and Police for what you do EVERY day! I appreciate you!
I know this family personally. The mother is a crack addict and they are all drug dealing scumbags! This world would be so much better off without these people! They are sickening.
She is definitely a victim. A victim of her own stupidity and actions. RIP Carol Anderson.
I hope and pray your brother gets killed in prison. He murdered my family yet still gets to live and eventually get out and live life. And this family actually protested all this? There is a special place in hell for you ANIMALS! Disgusting pathetic animals all of you. You filthy people make me sick.
Obey the law.
Family or not, no one can ‘catch a ride’ on an ambulance unless they are the EMT that’s supposed to be there or the patient..its a liability.
It was a crime scene. EVERYONE is required to stand back and out of the way.
There was an innocent 87 yr old person seriously injured at the scene who later died..the priority was to get them out of thier vehicle and to a hospital. An irate mother n sister of the criminal had no business interfering n distracting personal from that task.
When you are breaking the law and in your car and the police try to pull you over, dont step on your acelerator and attempt to flee. When you are wrong, you are wrong..do the crime, serve the time. Endangering innocent people by trying to reenact a scene you saw in a movie will get people killed..and, in this case, it did.
If you attempt to scuffle and assert your will with officers of the law, you may end up with a bruise..trying to punch one of them as they attempt to do thier job is not a smart choice.
Shame on you..all three of you. I am disgusted by your sense of entitlement and unwarranted righteousness..another family lost a loved one because of your a-hole thug brother/son and his skewed perception of reality..THEY ARE THE ONES WHO SHOULD BE SCREAMING “FOUL!!”, HERE, NOT YOU.
One less self-righteous, cold callus drug dealing, illegal gun-carrying murdering punk off our streets..a threat to the entire society he lives in..has got to go..God bless the family of the innocent woman whose life he took.
Of Course she would say that. Doesn’t surprise me at all.
So let’s try to be understanding here…..Corrina and her mom were very justified in being upset and acting like animals at the accident scene. When your brother/son and your drug dealer and your meal ticket (he had thousands of dollars on him) are all rolled into one person and you see him either getting seriously injured and/or arrested – what else are you to do except freak out? Who will get their drugs for them? Who will pay their tiny percentage of rent (while the tax payers pay the rest)? Who will give them money for their hair and nails? Of course they freaked out!
Another BT-1000 trying to defend a punk thug Ed 209. If you play stupid games you win stupid prizes.
A GOOD EXAMPLE of her perfectly polite behavior right after her P.O.S. brother killed a woman can be seen on the video at the 3:30 mark. Stupid B. should be in jail with him. Complete menace to society.