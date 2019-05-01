State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in La Plata

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m., firefighters from La Plata, Bel Alton and surrounding departments responded to Bunkys Place in La Plata, for the reported structure fire.

Dispatchers advised the original 911 call was for an automatic fire alarm, the homeowner then called 911 shortly after and reported a fire on the exterior deck of the house and said they could see flames.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family residence with smoke showing from the front of the house, and fire showing from the side and rear of the home.

Approximately 59 firefighters and other personnel responded to the scene and controlled the fire in under 20 minutes.

The single occupant of the home was transported to an area hospital for a check-up evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.