Neighbor Alerts Homeowner of House Fire in Waldorf

On April 30, 2019, at approximately 5:25 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 11198 Carroll Drive in Waldorf for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family dwelling with fire showing from the roof and attic area.

The owner was identified as Dorothy Conner. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $250,000.

Smoke alarms were present and activated.

Approximately 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The area of origin was determined to be in the attic and deemed accidental.

The fire occurred due to an electrical malfunction in the attic of the home. A neighbor discovered the fire and alerted the occupant who escaped without injury.

The occupant was displaced as a result of the fire and is being assisted by neighbors and family members.