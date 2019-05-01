Loris Eleanor Somerville, 71 of Chaptico, MD, peacefully departed this life to join our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Loris was born on August 5, 1947 in Budds Creek, Maryland to the late James Melvin and Eva (Dade) Baker, Sr. She was an active member of her Catholic faith and attended church regularly. Loris received her education and high school diploma in St. Mary’s County Public Schools. She later earned her Nursing Assistance degree and worked at St. Mary’s Nursing Home and Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. She soon retired and was a homemaker until her death.

Loris was a very family oriented and sometimes private person, but if you are in her inner circle, you had a friend for life. She was the epitome of a beautiful, caring and strict woman. Her joy was spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed visiting the casinos and going to the cookouts at her beloved Aunt Dorothy children’s house. She mostly enjoyed her two beautiful grandchildren, Marcus and Ariel; they were the highlight of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Melvin and Eva (Dade) Baker Sr.; her brother, James Melvin “June” Baker, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Stanley and Nettie Herbert Dade and paternal grandparents, James and Eleanor Baker; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Holly and brother-in-law, Thomas Edward “Fats” (Shirley).

She leaves to cherish and celebrate her memory her husband of 52 years, James Aloysius; three children, Dwayne (Arline), Crystal and Shannon; grandchildren, Marcus and Ariel. She also leaves to cherish her sister, Carol Ann (George) Minor and brothers, Leonard “Pat” (Deborah) Baker and George “Chubby” Stewart, Jr. Additional survivors include three brothers-in-law, Joseph Hampton (Agnes) Somerville Jr, George Francis (Evelyn), Charles David (Vivian) and sister-in-law, Mary Theresa Briscoe and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, May 3, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Rd, Bushwood, MD 20618. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.