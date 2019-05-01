Joseph Aloysius Blackiston, 77 of California, MD, was born on January 7, 1942 to Alice Cecilia Stewart. After a long illness, he departed this life on April 16, 2019. Joseph, affectionately known as “Gator”, attended Banneker School. After high school, Joseph began his employment at United Masonry. Unfortunately, he was severely injured on the job which caused him to retire early. He was an avid sports fan. His favorite sports team was the Washington Redskins. Joseph loved to watch game shows, especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and Court TV. Joseph was preceded in death by the mother of her son, Diane Hill; brother, George “Slu” “Butch” Stewart and loving aunts and uncles. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Alice Cecilia Stewart, of Lexington Park, MD; loving son, Joseph Aloysius Toney; daughter-in-law, Shanta Mackall, of California, MD; grandchildren, KK and Fatboy; his siblings, William Blackiston (Yvonne), of Leonardtown, MD, Alice Stewart, Charles Stewart and John Stewart, all of Lexington Park, MD; a special cousin who was like a sister to him, Mazie “Poogie” Blackiston, of Leonardtown, MD; a special nephew, Ronan “Ron” Blackiston, of Great Mills, MD and a host of nieces and nephews. Family and friends will unite on Thursday, May 2 from 10 am – 12 noon for a Memorial Service and Remembrance at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will be private.

