Mary Margaret Woodland, 65 of Waldorf, MD went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at George WashingtonUniversity Hospital, Washington DC. Margaret is survived by her son Terrance Butler, three Grandchildren; Brittany, Ja’Quez and Jakeeta, and three Great Grandchildren ; Brock, Maximillion, and Maedix. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Bryantown Church,13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Maryland. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

This entry was posted on May 1, 2019 at 2:36 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.