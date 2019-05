Thomas James Sutphin IV, 35, passed away in his sleep on April 27, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Stacey Buckner, his stepfather Tom, his grandmother, Patricia Schossler, his children Joshua and Jamie Sutphin and father, Thomas Sutphin, Sr., along with other family members. Burial will be private.

