Margaret Thelma Harrison, 75

Margaret Thelma Harrison, age 75, of St. Leonard, MD passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Margaret worked as a real estate agent for H.T. Brown.

As a pastime, she enjoyed gardening, playing free cell solitaire, going to the Casino, reading and a good glass of wine. She loved to travel to St. Martin Caribbean Island.

She was the wife of the late Howard A. Harrison, Sr. for 48 years. They had a loving and happy marriage.

Loving mother of James Harrison and his wife, Kathy, John Harrison, Howard Harrison, Jr. and his wife, Lisa, Cathy Greer and her husband, Steve, and the late Robin Lynn Riefler.

She is also survived by her siblings David Heiss and his wife, Ellie, sister-in-laws, Louise Heiss and Louise Heiss; grandchildren, Robbie, Amber, April. Anna Margaret, Thaddaeus, Charlies, John, Emely, Trinity, Trent, Trever, Tristin, Brittney, Clinton, Christian, Matthew, Shannon, and Jason; great-grandchildren, O’Ryan, Oliver, Carlie, Scarlett, John-John, Autumn and Avery; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Kyle Heiss and Anna Catherine (Erb) Heiss ; sisters, Nancy Heiss, Joanne Howard and Carry Wayman; and brothers, Billy Heiss, Hugh Heiss, Joe Heiss and Johnny Heiss.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Friday, May 3 at 10am for a one hour visitation. Funeral services will begin at 11am. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvert Hospice; P.O. Box 838 Prince Frederick, MD 20678.