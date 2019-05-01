Marjorie Hickman Janes, 80, of Waldorf, MD died April 23, 2019 surrounded by her family in Waldorf, MD.

Marjorie was born on October 11, 1938 in Louisville, KY to the late James F. Hickman and Jessie C. Moskos. She is also predeceased by her son, Mark Janes and 3 grandchildren.

Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, Vincent Janes, Jr.; sons, Gregory Janes (Heather), Thomas Janes, Vincent Janes (Diane); daughter ,Marjorie Powers (Mark); sister, Mary Jean Hickman; sister-in-law, Arlene Baroni; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was a Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines and a life member of Waldorf V.F.D. E.M.S co. 3 performing numerous administration duties. She was also full of life.

The family will receive friends on Monday May 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm with fireman’s prayers at 7pm at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home LaPlata, MD where a Funeral Service will also be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 12pm. Interment to follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Waldorf V.F.D. and E.M.S 3245 Old Washington Rd. Waldorf, MD 20602 or Hospice of Charles County 2505 Davis Rd. Waldorf, MD 20603.

Online condolences may be made to the family at arehartechols.com