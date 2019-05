James Bernard “Jimmy” Lindon, Jr., 76, of Deale passed away April 28, 2019. He was born February 1, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA to James Bernard Sr., and Marie J. (Dolman) Lindon. Jimmy was raised in Hyattsville and graduated from Northwestern High School. He was employed as a printer for the Printing Union Local 72 and worked for McArdle Printing before retiring. Following his retirement, Jimmy owned and operated a food truck. In his leisure time, Jimmy enjoyed playing poker and spending time with his family and friends.

Jimmy is survived by his son William Patrick Lindon and his wife Cathy of Deale, and daughter Emily Lindon of Deale, grandchildren James Patrick and Cody Nicholas Lindon, 4 great-grandchildren, a sister Brenda Gasch and husband Tom of St. Leonard, and niece and nephew Tammy and Tommy. He was preceded in death by two sons, James Michael Lindon and Daniel Isaac Lindon.