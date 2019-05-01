Elizabeth “Betty” Lankford, 93 of Solomons, Maryland passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Betty was born on July 15, 1925 in Diluth, Minnesota to the late Chad and Emily Martin. Betty moved to Solomons, Maryland in 1942, where she met the love of her life Raymond Lankford at the Evans Pier now known as Solomons Pier. The two got married in 1945 and raised their 10 children. Prior to Raymond’s passing, he and Betty celebrated 71 years of marriage. A mom of 10, you could always count on her to give great mothering advice. Her trick to a successful marriage was never go to sleep mad and ALWAYS kiss goodnight.

Betty was a devoted member of the Third Alarm Auxiliary of Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department where she served as the Treasurer, Secretary and President. She volunteered at SMILE every Monday and Wednesday for almost 10 years; she was a member of the Red Hat Club; and she was a lifetime parish member at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Solomons, Maryland.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; parents Chad and Emily Martin; brother William “Bill” Martin; sister Dorothy Womaski; sons Richard and William “Eddie” Lankford.

She was survived by her children Irene Carroll (Tommy), John Lankford, Raymond Lankford, Jr., Betty Norris (Johnny), Charlene Lankford, Frederick Lankford, Maurice Lankford (Wanda) and Joseph “Jay” Lankford; sisters Irene Lankford, Mary Schmidt and Kathy Wolfe; 24 grandchildren and 36 great- grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at the Rausch Funeral Home Lusby, Maryland. A funeral service will be held on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 1:30pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church Solomons, Maryland with interment to immediately follow at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 90 Alexander Lane Solomons, Maryland 20688 or Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, 13150 H.G. Trueman Road Solomons, Maryland 20688.