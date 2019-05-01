George Henry Bliss, III, 81 of Solomons, MD passed away on April 16, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD. Born September 7, 1937 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late George H. Bliss, Jr. and June (Thomas) Bliss. George graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in 1955 and from National Labor College in 2004. He served in the U.S. Army from August 28, 1957 until August 27, 1959 receiving the Good Conduct Medal and continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserves until August 6, 1963. George was initiated into the Plumbers Local Union 5 in 1955. He began working at the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters in 1967 and became the Assistant Director of Training in 1973. George became the Director of Training in 1997, serving in that position until his retirement in 2005.

George is survived by his wife Diane G. Bliss whom he married on September 23, 1956 in Kensington, MD; his children, Holly J. Bliss of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Robin Bliss Josefowicz of Urbana, MD and Glenn H. Bliss of Huntingtown, MD; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, James O. Bliss of Lusby, MD and John T. Bliss of FL.