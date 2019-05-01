Michael “Mike” Paramore Darbie, Jr., 55, of Solomon’s Island, MD passed away April 23, 2019. He was born January 7, 1964 in Washington, D.C. to Michael Paramore, Sr. and Linda Anne (Owens) Darbie. Mike graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 1982. Mike was a sales associate at Flooring Max in Leonardtown, MD. Mike was a born salesman, selling everything from homes to boats during his career. He was the life of every party and could be found on any given weekend cooking “Sunday dinner” for his Solomon’s Beacon Marina family or taking over the dance floor at Anglers or the Bluefish Pub. Mike will be remembered as a generous and caring man who loved his family and friends with all his heart.

Mike is survived by his children, Madelyn S. Darbie and Benjamin P. Darbie of Stevensville, MD; his father, Michael P. Darbie, Sr. and stepmother Barbara A. Darbie of Mechanicsville, MD; brothers, John T. Darbie, Sr. and Patrick J. Darbie, Sr. of Mechanicsville, MD.; and stepsiblings Duane D. Underwood, of Mechanicsville, MD, Tracie L. (Mike) Gardiner, of Mechanicsville, MD, and Tereena I. Little, of Port Tobacco, MD. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Anne (Owens) Darbie.

Family and friends will be received Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Celebration of Life Toast will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 3 p.m. at Anglers Bar and Grill at The Beacon Marina in Solomon’s Island, MD.