Mary Anne (Whitson) Shifflett, 47, of Huntingtown, Maryland passed away quietly at her home on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was a native of White Plains, Maryland, born August 4, 1971, and a graduating member of the Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Class of 1989.

She met her match and married the love of her life, Richard (Ricky) L. Shifflett Jr., in the fall of 2013. Nothing brought her more joy than that union. Mary Anne was a contented homemaker and wife, a loyal friend, a phenomenal cook and a lover of all pets, having rescued many of God’s creatures throughout her lifetime, spoiling every one of them.

Her love of loud, fast muscle cars began with her first car, a ’78 gold Trans Am. She never gave up on the dream of ever owning one again at some point in her future. A truly happy day, for her, was spent at the track with friends. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father, Nettie Pearl (Frazier) and ‘Cadillac’ Jack J. Whitson, in addition to her cherished cat, Peanut.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Ricky; her much adored and doted upon pets, Angel, Trouble and Oliver; her brother, Michael and his wife Lynn Whitson, nephews Ellis and Graham, niece Lyla of Mechanicsville; her treasured Aunt Peggy Frazier of Hampstead, North Carolina; Stepchildren Richard III and Tiffany Shifflett, Mechelle Shifflett and Joseph Phillips III, Kelly Nicole Hamilton; in-laws Richard Sr., Rosie, Jamie, DJ and Damean Shifflett; numerous cousins and extended family members in North Carolina, Virginia and on the Eastern Shore of Maryland; Mary Anne was graced with, and lived for, her grandchildren, Abby, Matthew and Joey.

She is remembered with love and leaves behind a multitude of dear and lifelong friends, including but certainly not limited to, Tim and Tammy, Kyle, Kayla and Kody Gilbert; Winnie Raines, Tyler Peed and Jay Jacobs; Lesley and Eddie Wilson; Jane and Jim Macri, Nellie and Joe Roberson, Lenene Tayman Tracey; Angela Grow; Kim Savage. Her smile and that beautiful laugh will never fade from our memory. Rest peacefully, fly high. We love you, Mary Anne. We always will.

A celebration of Mary Anne’s life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the family farm located at 3055 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, Maryland 20639.