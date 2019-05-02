UPDATE: Police Say Drunk Driving a Factor in Wrong Way Collision that Killed a 47-Year-Old Silver Spring Man in Hughesville

UPDATE: On Thursday, May 02, 2019, at approximately 1:52 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on northbound Maryland Route 5 in the area of Huckleberry Drive in Hughesville.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers and the Maryland State Police CRASH Team indicates a 2016 Mercedes- Benz operated by Mark Latson, 57, of Hughesville was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Maryland Route 5 in the area of Huckleberry Drive. At the same time, a 2008 Toyota Camry operated by Timothy Markin, 47, of Silver Spring, Maryland was traveling on northbound Maryland Route 5 in the area of Huckleberry Drive. The Mercedes-Benz collided head-on with the Toyota Camry.

The operator of the Toyota Camry, Timothy Markin was pronounced deceased on scene and the operator of the Mercedes-Benz was transported to Prince George’s Hospital for treatment.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

5/2/2019: On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to the area of the Bryantown Store in Bryantown, for the reported wrong-way driver.

Dispatchers advised responding units a 911 caller reported a small dark-colored sedan was traveling Southbound in the Northbound Lanes on Leonardtown Road just passing the Bryantown Store.

Dispatchers then reported the vehicle crashed and went off the roadway.

Officers arrived on scene within seconds of notification and found the single vehicle in the median. Officers advised the vehicle had extensive front-end damage but could not tell what the vehicle hit, and began looking for another vehicle involved. A Sheriff’s Deputy located a single vehicle off the roadway and overturned on the Northbound side of Leonardtown Road and Huckleberry Drive with the single male occupant heavily trapped in the vehicle.

First responders arrived on the scene and declared the occupant of the overturned vehicle deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was conscious alert, and breathing on the scene, however, he was trapped in the vehicle.

