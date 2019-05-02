Student Arrested for Armed Robbery That Occurred at North Point High School During School Hours

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 7:45 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lovelle Caleb Cannaday, 17, of Waldorf, in connection with a robbery that occurred inside North Point High School.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, during lunchtime, the victim was in a main hallway with several students when the suspect approached from behind, produced a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet and belt.

When a school administrator entered the hallway, the suspect walked away. No one reported the incident at that time. After school dismissed, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and officers initiated an investigation. After consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office, Cannaday was charged as an adult with armed robbery, attempted robbery and other related charges.

School Resource Officer T. Smith is investigating.

