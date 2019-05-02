Student Arrested for Armed Robbery That Occurred at North Point High School During School Hours

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 7:45 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lovelle Caleb Cannaday, 17, of Waldorf, in connection with a robbery that occurred inside North Point High School.
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, during lunchtime, the victim was in a main hallway with several students when the suspect approached from behind, produced a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet and belt.
When a school administrator entered the hallway, the suspect walked away. No one reported the incident at that time. After school dismissed, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and officers initiated an investigation. After consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office, Cannaday was charged as an adult with armed robbery, attempted robbery and other related charges.
School Resource Officer T. Smith is investigating.
Look at this sphinx!! “LOVELLE”!
The neck tat identifier, medusa hair piece, and gender bender eyebrows!
What a confused looking POS.
Uses a knife to steal because he is above working for a living like everyone else.
A real blind eel – circling the bowl during the quick-flush to eliminate the stench.
His parent must be so proud
Parent hahaha
Again, another product of parents NOT being involved in their kids lives. And aren’t you a bit young to have a neck tattoo?
Neck tattoo at 17 years old. SMH.
What parent lets their kid get a neck tattoo at 16 or 17?The parents are thugs and their kids will be to.RIDICULOUS.
What about arresting his parents for the neck tattoo? Do they intend for him to be a gang banger and never have a job for life?
At 17 he has already determined his life’s path by tattooing that nasty crap on his neck. How do parents or guardians allow this to happen?
Neck tat at 17. Where is his parent?
Pure evil right there,he needs to go to jail but the JUDGES will never do that and thats what he needs.
Not much ‘Love’ in Cannaday. He does have a ‘tool shed’ neck tattoo…so there’s that.
He looks like what happens when you hit “Randomize” in the Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Character Creation screen.
A 17y/o with a neck tatt?!?! His in-home part-time parent and no where to be found father must be proud.
Another example of society letting the kids control the schools. With our current leadership (mostly Democrats) in place, I give the U.S.A. about 25 more years before totally destroying itself, if that.
Do you seriously think he asked his parent’s permission to get a neck tattoo? If your kid came home with one, what would you do? Kick them out of the house? They are still minors at 17, so you’re still responsible. Some kids no matter what the parent says, will follow their peers and do things you are against.
And in other news…
“School system, sheriff’s office fortify partnership”
WHY did no one report this when it happened? WHY wait until school is out?
Charles County Schools in the news again. Guns and drugs being brought into schools, and now robberies. What has changed? Charles County is headed down a path of destruction if it does not make drastic changes. Judges are the issue, not cops. Cops arrest everybody and judges let them right back out! Wake up people. If this is what you want, keep voting they way you do and don’t complain anymore.