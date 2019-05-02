Annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Parade to be Held this Sunday in Ridge

May 2, 2019

The Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association will be holding its annual Firemen’s parade on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in downtown Ridge.

The parade starts at 1 pm rain or shine and will travel along Route 5 from the Ridge firehouse (13820 Point Lookout Road, Ridge, MD) south past the Carnival grounds.

There will be many fire trucks, ambulances, and commercial entries from the Southern Maryland area for everyone to enjoy.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy the parade.

Following the parade, there will plenty of games, good food, and activities for kids and adults on the Carnival Grounds. You can also watch the firemen’s competitions and wrestling demos by CRAB Wrestling. There will be a free bicycle raffle for kid’s ages 3 to 12 with the bikes being donated by Hollyrock Customs.

Come out and support your local Southern Maryland fire departments and rescue squads and cheer on your hometown company while enjoying the afternoon of family-friendly events.

