State Police Arrest Prince Frederick Man After Brandishing a Handgun at a Motor Vehicle Accident

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, the Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack received a call from a concerned citizen advising they observed a two-vehicle collision in the roadway in the area of southbound Capital Beltway at Saint Barnabas Road, in Oxon Hill.

A second caller advised one of the parties involved in the collision brandished a weapon.

Troopers responded as well as officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Both parties involved in the collision accused each other of having a weapon. Ultimately, a weapon was found in one of the vehicles involved in the collision. The weapon was a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson, semi-automatic handgun.

The driver involved in the collision was arrested and identified as Kevin Miller, 29, Prince Frederick.

Miller was charged with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Possession of a Handgun in Vehicle, Possession of a Handgun on Person and Possession of a Handgun in the Commission of a Felony or Crime of Violence.

Anyone with information regarding this collision or arrest is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Forestville Barrack.

The investigation is continuing.

At this time no booking photo was available, one will be added when it becomes available.