Police in St. Mary’s County Postpone DUI Checkpoint Checkpoint Planned for Saturday, May 4

UPDATE: Due to pending weather, the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack will postpone the Sobriety Checkpoint that was planned for Saturday, May 4, 2019.

5/2/2019: The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, assisted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in St. Mary’s County.

Motorists are encouraged to appoint a designated driver or use public or other alternative transportation if you are planning on consuming alcohol.

If you do drink, you are simply asked to please not drive.

There is zero tolerance for driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. It’s not worth the risk…to your life or the life of another. No excuses will be accepted as there is no substitute for sobriety when behind the wheel.

We will be doing our part.

We kindly ask that you do yours.

This effort is designed to educate the public and make our communities a safe place to live, work and visit.

