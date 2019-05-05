Fire After Lightning Strike Completely Destroys Garage in Port Tobacco

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at approximately 6:20 p.m., firefighters from La Plata, Nanjemoy, Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 6335 Bluegrass Way in Port Tobacco, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a large detached 3-bay garage fully engulfed in fire with no extensions or exposures to surrounding structures.

Firefighters encountered a long driveway and water supply issues and laid approximately 700 feet of hose line. Crews operated on scene for an approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

One firefighter was evaluated by emergency medical services after stepping on a nail.

The Maryland State Fire Marshall was requested for a phone call with the incident command.

The garage was reportedly 1,200 square feet.

Firefighters deemed the fire accidental due to a lightning strike.