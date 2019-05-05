Trailer Destroyed by Fire in Sunderland

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at approximately 7:30 p.m., firefighters from Dunkirk and surrounding departments responded to Penny Lane and Persimmon Hills Court in Sunderland, for the report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a trailer fully engulfed in flames and on the ground with several exposures to the surrounding area.

Firefighters operated on scene for approximately one hour. It is unknown if the Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.