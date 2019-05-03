Missing Person – Calvert County – Female Juvenile

The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack issued an alert for a missing female Juvenile (Runaway):

R’Mari Rosario Baxter was last seen May 2, 2019, on Butler Road at Ross Road, in Saint Leonard.

Baxter attends Calvert High School.

Baxter was last seen wearing a blue jean skirt with holes, orange shirt, and white Ugg boots. She had a blue backpack and a pink duffel bag in her possession.

Baxter has brown eyes, black hair in the style of a mohawk, several right arm tattoos and a flower tattoo on her wrist.

If anyone has information regarding her location, they are asked to please contact the Prince Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at 410-535-1400.

Callers can remain anonymous.