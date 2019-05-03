Waldorf Man Arrested for Arson After Lighting His Mothers House on Fire

On Friday, May 3, 2019., The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Quintin Rene Palmore, 20, of Waldorf, in connection to a small fire that took place on Thursday night.

Palmore’s mother, Renee Speight, contacted authorities after he proceeded to ignite her living room on fire using paper towels and a cigarette lighter, in response to an argument they were having. This significantly jeopardized the lives of five other residents inside the home at the time of the fire. Palmore fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Early Friday morning, Fire Marshal Deputies were called back to the residence and placed Palmore under arrest after he attempted to re-enter the home.

He is charged with Arson First Degree, a felony with the maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines. He is also charged with Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 and five counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Palmore is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

