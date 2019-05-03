Anthony Franklin Rock, 80, of Mechanicsville, MD departed this life after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Anthony was born December 3, 1938 in Washington, DC. He was the son of the late Thomas Oscar Rock and the late Rose Grace (Attanasio) Rock. He married Barbara Smith at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Mt. Rainer, MD in 1960 and they began a lifelong love affair that has grown over the years.

Anthony proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1959. He provided for his family working as a Hydraulic Mechanic in the automotive industry. He enjoyed racing stock cars, eating Maryland blue crabs and was an excellent woodworker. Anthony (AKA) Tony was a great husband, friend, father and grandfather. He was well respected and loved by all.

Along with his wife, Anthony is survived by his children, Denise Rock and husband Larry Shlemon of Hollywood, MD, Melissa Dulaney and husband Bink Dulaney also of Hollywood, MD; his brother, Thomas O. Rock, Jr. and wife Jeri of Hedgesville, WV., sister, June Moseman and husband Norm of Estero, FL. Also surviving is brother in law, Edward Browne, along with 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with prayers at 7:00p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s County, Wounded Warriors, or charity of choice.

