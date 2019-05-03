John Melvin “Sonny” Colvin, of Mechanicsville, MD departed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

He was born June 14, 1932 in Catlett, Virginia. He was the son of the late Laura (Cameron) Colvin.

Sonny proudly served his country in the United States Navy beginning on October 13, 1950. He met the love of his life, Virginia Marie Weekly and they celebrated over 56 years of wedded bliss before her passing in 2014.

Sonny was a simple man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He retired from Metro Bus Service after 36 years, where he started as a street car driver and proceeded to become a Metro bus driver. He was a kind man who made life-long friends with the people he encountered throughout his life.

He enjoyed working in the yard, maintaining a beautiful lawn and could spend hours mowing grass. Sonny enjoyed playing softball, and was a ping-pong champion. On a Saturday morning you could always find Sonny looking for a great find at local yard-sales and when he couldn’t get anything he wanted he would hunt around with his metal detector in search of buried treasures. He shared his love of life with his family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone loved PopPop and his wise words and strength of character. He will be missed by many but none as much as his family.

Sonny is survived by his children, Alan B. Colvin of Waldorf, MD, Bret M. Colvin of Churchton, MD, Cindy Weber of Mechanicville, MD and Mike A. Colvin. He is also survived by ten (10) grandchildren and six (6) great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife and also his mother.

Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 they will disclose the pertinent information privately.

