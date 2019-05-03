Dr. Kevin Arthur Boulais, Ph.D., 56, of La Plata, MD passed away on May 1, 2019 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 4, 1962 in Chicago, IL to Frederick Price Boulais, Carrboro, NC and the late Phyllis M. Boulais.

Kevin earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and shortly thereafter earned his Master’s degree. In 1996, he earned his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland College Park. Education was paramount and he made sure his children and grandchildren knew the value of a good education. On October 18, 1997, he married his beloved wife, Virginia Lee “Ginny” Boulais in Waldorf, MD. Together they celebrated over 21 wonderful years of marriage. He began his career at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division as a dedicated and hard-working electrical engineer.

His hobbies included science, math, and reading, and he enjoyed the allure and wonder of magic. He traveled cross country with his wife on their Harley Davidsons and has visited numerous National parks. He loved the natural beauty of the mountains and the scenes provided by nature. He was an amateur photographer and captured many amazing memories from his travels. He also enjoyed their trips to Jamaica, Iceland, South America, and the Caribbean. He was a master at making breakfast omelets. He was also a skilled wood craftsman, and enjoyed making bird feeders and toolboxes with his grandchildren. Family was his greatest love and his pride and joy. He enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Frederick and beloved wife, Ginny, Kevin is also survived by his children: Phillip Boulais (Shannon) of Lusby, MD, Barbara Cannon (Christopher) of Lusby, MD, Thomas Boulais of Kingsland, GA, Shanna Plitt of Severna Park, MD, Erin Ellis (Matthew) of Greenwood, DE, and Brandy Rinehamer (Jon) of Brooklyn Park, MD; his siblings, Frederick J. Boulais (Carole) of Crestwood, IL and Gail E. Ekberg (Ray) of Palos Heights, IL; his grandchildren: Tyler Boulais, Jordan Boulais, Liberty Boulais, Karlee Cannon, Rylee Cannon, Aubree Cannon, Wesley Cannon, Eric Plitt, Jacob Ellis, Luke Ellis, Isabella Rinehamer, Morgan Rinehamer, and Connor Rinehamer; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Chris Whetlor at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

