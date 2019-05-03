Mary Merse, 95, of LaPlata, MD passed away on April 26, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

Born in Washington, DC on May 5, 1923 to the late Mariano Adriani and Rachela Adriani, she is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Merse; daughter, Karen Gick; son-in-law Robert Gick; brothers, Giuseppe Adriani, Domenico Adriani, George Adriani, Joseph Adriani and Giovanni Adriani.

Mary leaves behind sisters and brothers, Rose Stephanson, Anne Gregory, Dominick Adriani and Paul Adriani; son Phillip Merse, beloved grandchildren, Christopher Gick, Sr. (Francesca), Ryan Gick, Sr. (Candace), Samantha Mais (Matthew) and Miriah Herrera; and cherished great-grandchildren, Christian Merse, Ryan Gick, Jr., Brandon Gick, Christopher Gick, Jr., Emma Mais, Francesca Gick, Sammy Herrera, Ethan Mais, Alyssa Herrera, Mia Herrera, Peyton Gick, Kara Gick and Colton Gick.

Mary loved her family and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. Mary enjoyed cooking and spent many hours preparing homemade pasta and meatballs for Sunday family dinners. As a leisure activity, Mary enjoyed making ceramics especially porcelain dolls with her sisters. Mary enjoyed vacationing with her family and made Nags Head N.C. her favorite place to travel.

Visitation will be held at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) from 9AM to 10AM on May 14th; followed by a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (201 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); Interment to follow in MD Veteran’s Cemetery (11301 Crain Hwy., Cheltenham, MD). Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society @ www.cancer.org.