Dorothy N. Wyche, 95 of White Plains, MD passed away peacefully at the Morningside House of St. Charles on April 30, 2019.

Dorothy was born on December 31, 1923 in Washington DC to the late James Niswanner and Lillian Niswanner. She is also predeceased by her loving husband, Richard Wyche, Sr.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Richard Wyche (Perry); daughter, Susan Bercier (Robert); grandsons, Michael, Randall (Amy); granddaughters, Jaime, Blane; great-granddaughters, Marissa, Audrey; great-grandson Austin and 3 of her nephews Douglas, Robert and Kenneth who she adored. She is also survived by other nieces and nephews.

Dorothy lived a long and happy life, always with a smile on her face who loved spending time with her family and hosting family gatherings. She also enjoyed the many family vacations and holidays together.

Dorothy was a member of the Temple Hills Elks Lodge and loved dancing the night away with her husband. Bingo was also a favorite of hers. Later in life they spent their summer vacations in Myrtle Beach, SC playing mini golf and walks on the beach.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019, 11AM at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD. Interment to follow in the Cemetery.

