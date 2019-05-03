Thomas Irving Klock, Jr., 61 of Upper Marlboro, MD died on April 25, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.

Tom was born on October 28, 1957 in Washington, DC to the late Thomas I. and Elizabeth V. Klock.

Tom was an engineer for Safeway for 38 years before retiring and going to work as a project manager for Best Choice Construction. He was a hard worker, avid hunter, and enjoyed his tractor, farming, and spending time with his family.

Tom is survived by his wife of 30 years Laura Klock; son, Dylan Thomas Klock (Anna Hill); two daughters, Ann Klock Wetzel (Jason) and Karen Klock Saravia (Anthony); two grandchildren, Ashley Wetzel and Amanda Wetzel; brother, Steven Michael Klock (Becky); sister, Donna Lynn Wade; sister-in-law, Lucy Shepherd; and a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Cheltenham United Methodist Church, 11111 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.