James Thomas Blanche, 78, passed away on April 27th at Washington Hospital Center.

He is the son of James Gardner Blanche and Helen McCann Blanche.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kathleen Blanche; two sons, Michael (Nikki) and Kevin (Nancy) Blanche; and two daughters, Debbie Stanko and Lisa (Randy Althouse. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

His family will forego a traditional funeral and honor his wishes to have his ashes spread on his farm, his favorite golf course, and off of Solomon’s Island where he learned to sail.

If desired, people can send a donation for the CBN Water Well Project, PO Box 337, Port Tobacco, MD 20677.