Francis “Frank” “Mr. B” Irby Bailey, 83

Francis “Frank” “Mr. B” Irby Bailey, age 83 of Waldorf, Maryland, died April 28, 2019 in Port Tobacco, Maryland.

Frank was a self-employed Sign Painter for 50 years and was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served from 1953-1959. He worked on airplanes and became a motorcycle racer and was a Hill Climbs Pilot. He was known as a tinkerer. He was an animal lover and photographer and enjoyed silk screening.

He was the son of Irby Francis Bailey and Margaret Sue Spencer Bailey. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Jean C. Reintzel Bailey; his stepfather, John Owney, Sr.; and his daughter-in-law Lori Bailey.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie L. Haiden (Mike); his son, Steve Bailey; his brother, John Owney, Jr. (Brenda); and his grandchildren, Jessie and Jennie.

Visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at 1:15 PM at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735.

Memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.