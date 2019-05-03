Charles Walter Milbrook, 82

Charles Walter Milbrook, age 82 of Waldorf, Maryland, died April 29, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Charles was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he earned a Bronze Star Medal for his service during the Vietnam War, retiring from the U.S. Army in 1979. He then began his career with the U.S. Secret Service and retired in 1996 as Chief of Voice Communications.

He was born in Washington, DC, the son of Charles Ellery Milbrook and Dorothy May Gates, and graduated from Laurel High School. His family was most important to him. He enjoyed golf, reading, and westerns.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Theresa Lorraine Milbrook.

He is survived by his sons, Charles (Steve) Milbrook and wife, Annette, and John E. Milbrook and wife Abigail; his daughter, Karen Deprey and husband, Dan; his grandchildren, Tyler Milbrook and wife Melanie, Brandon Milbrook, Rebecca Deprey, Kristine Martz and husband, Tom, Erica Milbrook, and Cheyanne Milbrook; and his sister, Doris M. Taylor and husband Ronald.

Visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3PM until time of Funeral Service at 5PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11AM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.

Memorial contributions in Charles’ name are asked to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.