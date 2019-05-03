Patricia Margaret Disney, 76 of Waldorf, Maryland, died April 30, 2019.

Patricia was a stay-at-home mom until her children grew up. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies and worked in the field for a short time. She then discovered her passion of working with children – she was a substitute teacher and then became a special education para-educator at Dr. Mudd Elementary School where she worked for several years with special education pre-school students. She loved this job and took pride in telling about the accomplishments of her students.

She enjoyed sewing and was a member of a local sewing club and a member of the Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland. She also enjoyed doing crafts and painting. She made some lifelong friendships with some members of these clubs.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband of 56 years with their little white pup. They also enjoyed camping with friends and family at Pirateland Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach. After they retired, they spent many winters camping in Eustis, Florida with other snowbirds.

One of her favorite past-times was to cheer for her children and then her grandchildren as they participated in different activities including majorettes and drum corp, football, baseball, softball, skating, cheerleading, and dance. She was always their number one fan.

She was the daughter of William Henry Maddox and Margaret Mary Sweeney Maddox. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, William Joseph Maddox.

She is survived by her husband, “Buddy” Clifton Disney; her sons, Clifton W. Disney III and William Joseph Disney; her daughters, Melanie Lynn Cannon and Joanna Marie McLane; her son-in-law, Robert Cannon; her brother, Edward Maddox; her grandchildren, Robert Leigh Cannon, Jr., Margaret Mary Cannon, Catherine Marie McLane, and Allison McLane; and her great-grandchildren, Lillian Grace Finch, Aiden Leigh Cannon, and soon to be Carter Cash Finch.

Visitation on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Patricia’s name are asked to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.