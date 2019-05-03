Chandler Dunston, 90

Chandler Dunston, age 90, formerly of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice Dunston, whom he was married to for 51 years. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Marian Alderman, and Elsie Moore.

Chandler was born in 1928 in Gloucester, Virginia. Throughout his adult years he and his wife, Alice raised their family in Clinton, Maryland and later moved to Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Chandler was a proud Army veteran who served his country from 1950-1952. He also served the Nation’s Capitol as a firefighter for the DC Fire Department before retiring. After retiring from the fire department, he went to work for Fairfax County, Virginia, as a Plumbing Inspector until his retirement.

Besides being a hardworking man, Chandler also found joy in fishing, boating and being on the water. Although he was quiet, he was a loving family man with a kind and gentle heart.

He is survived by his two children, Dale Dunston and his wife Lynn Dunston; Janet Miller and her husband Rick Miller, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as many other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made to: The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Christmas in April *Prince George’s County, 7815 Malcolm Road, Suite 102, Clinton, MD 20735