Woman Struck by Vehicle After Being Involved in Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Waldorf

On Saturday, May 4, 2019, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Acton Lane and Crain Highway for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

While units were responding to the scene, they received information that a second crash was in the same area on the Northbound side of Crain Highway with two people unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene of the crash and found the female victim struck by the vehicle in the roadway.

The 49-year-old female struck by the vehicle was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

All helicopters were down due to weather.

Officers at the scene of the other crash reported one adult male and one adult female were unconscious but breathing, and trapped in their vehicle.

The female reportedly had non-life threatening injuries and it is unknown if she was transported to an area hospital. The male was transported by ground to an unknown area care center with unknown injuries.

At this time it appears the woman struck by a vehicle had been involved in the first crash and was struck while crossing the road to check on the people in the first motor vehicle accident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.