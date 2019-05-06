Police Arrest Former White Marsh Elementary School Teacher for Sex Offense from 40 Years ago

In September of 2018, St. Mary’s County Public Schools received information regarding possible assaults on children that occurred during the 1970’s by a former employee.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools immediately notified the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into the allegations.

The investigation determined Theodore Bell, 73 of Glen Burnie, was employed as a teacher at White Marsh Elementary School in Mechanicsville, from 1972-1975. At that time Bell resided in Leonardtown but later moved out of the area. At this time, it does not appear any of the crimes occurred on the premises of the school. Information developed during the investigation has led to Bell being charged with the following:

Sex Offense Second Degree/Underage Victim

Perverted Practice

Assault Second Degree

Due to the nature of Bell’s employment at the time, the possibility of additional victims exists. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may be a potential victim or anyone who has information on this matter to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension *8118, or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.