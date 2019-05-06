St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day to be Held on St. Clement’s Island State Park

Free Family Event Offers Visitors Various Activities Regarding the Heritage of St. Clement’s Island

St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day, a family event set to occur on June 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Clement’s Island Museum and on St. Clement’s Island State Park, encourages the public to visit St. Clement’s Island and become acquainted with the island’s past as expert guest presenters and interpreters share information and activities regarding the history, culture, heritage and ecology tied to the island.

Visitors will celebrate the history and heritage of St. Clement’s Island with tons of fun and free activities and programs out on beautiful St. Clement’s Island. The public will experience a day of history, wildlife and art, and take part in activities that include, games, lighthouse tours, traditional music and much more. There will be vendors on hand and free water taxi rides out to the island for all visitors attending the festivities.

Discover St. Clement’s Island State Park and its history as the site of Maryland’s first colonial landing in 1634. Enjoy the scenic and natural beauty of the island, Potomac River and waterfowl with a walk along the beach. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the pavilion or any of the tables dotting the island shore. The reconstructed Blackistone Lighthouse will be open and available for tours. Visitors can also refresh themselves with free watermelon slices throughout the event.

Some activities and exhibitors include:

Meet the Members of the Piscataway Canoy Tribe and learn about their rich heritage. They will have a wigwam for guests to visit and offer with hands-on activities.

Meet the historic figures tied to the island’s history. Father Andrew White S.J. will talk about his journey to the Maryland colony. Dr. Thomas Gerard, the first owner of St. Clement’s Island, will offer insight into colonial living.

Learn navigation techniques used by sailors before the advent of GPS with the Patuxent River Sail and Power Squadron.

The Friends of Newtowne Manor House will share the fascinating history of the Newtowne Manor House, an 18th century structure located in Compton, Maryland.

Learn about the local wildlife with activities including building an oyster, identifying local fish species in a fishing game, and helping animals find their home in a habitat game.

Weave a basket with art teacher Ellen Duke Wilson. Participants will make a small basket to take home.

Enjoy a sack race, a favorite past time for guests visiting the McWilliams’ hotel. There will be other traditional games such as stilts, bubble blowing, a bean bag toss and pick up sticks.

Listen to early American music played by Gary Rue and his musicians.

Check out the temporary exhibit “Businesses We Know and Love” in the museum building, featuring the collection of local collector and high school student Josh Guy.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will be open and free to all during the day, and visitors can also enjoy free water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island to enjoy event activities. The Museum Store will be open with an array of unique items and gifts, including local art, apparel, books, jewelry, kids’ items and more.

To learn more about St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day, visit www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum or www.facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum.

This program was made possible by a grant from Maryland Humanities, through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Maryland Historical Trust in the Maryland Department of Planning, and the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Maryland Humanities, Maryland Historical Trust, Maryland Department of Planning, or the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.