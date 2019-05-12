Shed Fire in Mechanicsville Complete Loss After Accidental Fire

On Monday, May 6, 2019, at approximately 2:15 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to Budds Creek Road and Davis Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 20×25 shed fully engulfed in fire. Seventeen firefighters responded and had the fire under control in 10 minutes.

The owner has been identified as Niles Hambrick and he suffered minor burns to the head.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $10,000.

The fire was deemed accidental and originated in the shed attic and was the result of an electrical malfunction of an extension cord which was providing power to the shed.