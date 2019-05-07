Charles County Construction Worker Taps Into Power 8s Game for Shocking Win

Claims $100,000 top prize on $10 scratch-off

The need to quench his thirst with a refreshing Gatorade put a Charles County construction worker in the right place at the right time to power up with a welcome $100,000 scratch-off win.

The lucky man, who rarely buys scratch-offs but enjoys playing the ones he receives as gifts, picked the $10 Power 8s game as an impulse buy. “I have to read the directions, that’s how little I play,” he said.

The novice paid for his beverage and the game and began scratching the instant ticket off in the store. Puzzled by the results, the 49-year-old saw that he needed to scratch off the prize beside an “8” to see what he won. He couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I had to check it,” the winner said, and the ticket checker confirmed his $100,000 top-prize win. “I said, ‘I gotta go!’ ” He put the lucky ticket in his pocket and out the door he went.

The father of two plans to save the money for future expenses, such as his children’s college educations. He’s keeping news of his Lottery luck top secret so no one will have a clue how one scratch-off has changed his family’s fortunes.

His Lottery retailer in Brandywine can celebrate the anonymous player’s good luck, however. Three Road Liquors at 13704 Brandywine Road in Prince George’s County will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off of $100,000.

This is the second top-prize Power 8s scratch-off claimed in the past week! The game is still packed with prizes, including five more $100,000 top prizes, 15 $10,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.