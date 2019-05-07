Franchot to Celebrate Small Business Appreciation Week

Comptroller will visit and honor businesses in Salisbury, Baltimore, Towson, Annapolis and Waldorf

Comptroller Peter Franchot will visit small businesses throughout Maryland next week in recognition of Small Business Appreciation Week, which runs from May 5-11.

“From Oakland to Ocean City, small businesses are the beating heart of our state’s economy,” said Comptroller Franchot. “These companies create jobs, provide necessary services, invest in local communities, drive innovation and generate tax revenues that help fund our schools, roads, law enforcement and so much more.”

For more than 50 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.

“As everyone knows, small businesses are the backbone of the economy,” said Mike O’Halloran, state director for NFIB-Maryland, the state’s largest small business advocacy group. “Here in Maryland, our small business owners serve their customers in every way possible. From family farms selling their produce at the local farmer’s market to auto shops getting your car back on the road, small businesses keep Maryland’s economy going. This week, be sure to pay your local shopkeepers a visit during Small Business Appreciation Week.”

The Comptroller often visits small businesses in his travels throughout Maryland to recognize the entrepreneurs who risk their life savings and make major sacrifices to run their own businesses.

During Small Business Appreciation Week, Mr. Franchot will visit and present proclamations at each of the following businesses:

Monday, May 6, 2:30 p.m. — The Irish Penny Pub & Grill, 1014 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801

Tuesday, May 7, 2:30 p.m. — Baltimore Bicycle Works, 1813 Falls Rd., Baltimore, MD 21201

Wednesday, May 8, 5:15 p.m. — Ayd Hardware, 6801 York Rd., Baltimore, MD 21212

Thursday, May 9, 10:45 a.m. — The Annapolis Pottery, 40 State Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401

Friday, May 10, 4:30 p.m. — Beacon Surplus, 3256 Leonardtown Rd., Waldorf, MD 20601

Additionally, the Comptroller will attend the Maryland Craft Beer Festival in Frederick on Saturday, May 11, which features more than 40 breweries representing every region of Maryland.

More information about each of these visits will be provided in separate media advisories.