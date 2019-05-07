Governor Hogan Invites Chefs to Submit Recipes for ‘Buy Local’ Cookout

Finalists will Prepare Dishes Featuring Local Products at Government House to Celebrate Buy Local Challenge Week

Governor Larry Hogan invites chefs using local Maryland ingredients to submit original recipes for the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout, which will be held at Government House in Annapolis on July 18. Recipes must be submitted by May 17, and include products from at least one Maryland farmer, waterman, or other producer. Chefs are encouraged to submit simple, but creative recipes that showcase ways the average Maryland family can prepare delicious, nutritious meals with locally produced food at home.

“The Buy Local Cookout is a great opportunity for chefs across the state to team up with Maryland farmers, producers and watermen to showcase our state’s rich, diverse culinary offerings,” said Governor Hogan. “Agriculture and seafood play a major role in our state’s history and heritage, and I enjoy seeing new dishes that honor that tradition each year. I invite all of our chefs and producers to submit their best Maryland-made recipes for consideration.”

The cookout promotes the statewide Buy Local Challenge Week (July 20-28), during which all Marylanders are encouraged to eat at least one local product each day of the week.

Culinary high school and college teams are encouraged to submit recipes. Student teams submitting poultry recipes may be eligible to receive donation of poultry from members of the Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc., if they are selected to participate in the Governor’s cookout (limited to one high school and one college team).

Recipes will be chosen in each of the following categories: appetizer, main dish, side dish or salad, and dessert. Original recipes will be selected based on simplicity, creativity, availability of ingredients, geographic representation, and maximum use of local ingredients. Previously submitted recipes are not eligible.

Selected teams will be invited to provide, prepare, and share their dish at the Governor’s cookout. Chefs should note that recipes and bios of team members may be published in the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s 2019 Maryland Buy Local Cookout Recipes cookbook. Complete rules of entry and additional information are available on the department’s website. Recipes should be submitted using this online form.

Chefs who have questions should contact Karen Fedor at karen.fedor@maryland.gov or 410-841-5773.

