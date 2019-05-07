CSM Announces Keynote Speaker for Spring Winter Commencement May 17

Dr. Richard Siciliano to Address Graduates

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will recognize 527 candidates receiving 837 certificates and degrees during its 60th Spring Commencement ceremonies Friday, May 17, at the college’s La Plata Campus. CSM Professor of English, Communication, and Languages Dr. Richard Siciliano, who has earned the distinction of working at the college for 50 years – longer than anyone in the college’s history – will provide the keynote addresses.

CSM will hold two ceremonies for this year’s spring commencement. The 10 a.m. ceremony will honor students receiving certificates, associate of arts degrees and associate of arts in teaching degrees. The 3 p.m. event will honor students receiving associate of science degrees, associate of applied science degrees, associate of science in engineering degrees and workforce development certificates. Both commencement ceremonies will occur at the Physical Education Center (PE Building), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata.

As the longest-serving employee, Siciliano arrived when the La Plata Campus opened in 1968 as a single-county campus. A Fulbright-Hayes Scholar, Siciliano has served in positions ranging from academia to admissions and personnel, community relations and publications. He has served as acting chair of the English and Speech Department, registrar/director of admissions, director of student personnel services and records, Faculty Senate Executive Board member and Faculty Senate vice chair and chair. He was the 1996 recipient of the Faculty Excellence Award. At four classes a day, four days a week, 52 weeks a year, for 50 years, and an average roster of 18 students per class, he has taught nearly 750,000 learners over the course of his career.

A staunch advocate for community college education, he is active with the Maryland Association of Faculties for the Advancement of Community College Teaching (AFACCT). He has served on the Faculty Advisory Council of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, first elected to the council in 1994 and is a past chair.

Siciliano and his wife Lee split their time between Waldorf and Heathsville, Virginia, where he works with the Tidewater Oyster Gardeners Association, raising oysters to help clean the Chesapeake Bay. He also serves as the vice president of the Southern Maryland Civil War Round Table.

Commencement details

Tickets are required to attend the ceremonies and have been provided to students.

Due to commencement activities, the PE Building at the La Plata Campus will be closed for fitness and aquatics activities on May 17. Normal operations will continue at all CSM’s campuses during commencements.

The safety of CSM students, guests, and employees is of the utmost importance. CSM will be conducting a bag check at the commencement ceremonies. Please note that everyone may be subject to a bag check before entry. Large bags, purses, diaper bags, and backpacks should be left in vehicles or at home, as these will be subject to the bag check process at the door.

Please note that CSM is a smoke-free campus. All tobacco and vapor-producing products are prohibited everywhere on CSM property, including all parking lots and in personal vehicles.

Photos from the ceremony will be posted online at https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/19springgrad. Stay abreast of graduation photos and posts during the day by following the hashtag #CSMGrad19 on social media.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired will be available at commencement. Guests who require additional assistance are asked to contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614 or glennisd@csmd.edu.