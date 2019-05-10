SMECO Honors Region’s Outstanding Math, Science, and STEM Teachers

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) worked with the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties to select and honor 22 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for their leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.

Receiving awards this year were eight math teachers, nine science teachers, and five STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) teachers from schools in the three counties. The teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. Each teacher received a plaque and a cash award at a dinner held in their honor. Over the past 28 years, SMECO has recognized almost 400 local math and science teachers.

“As educators, you know that STEM skills are becoming more and more coveted by businesses that hire students fresh out of school. And SMECO is no different. These students are vital for the continued success of our business because they bring those valuable mathematics, science, and technology skills to the workplace. You enable the next generation of innovators,” stated Austin J. Slater, Jr., SMECO president and CEO, when he welcomed the award winners.

Slater added, “Our gifted honorees understand that their job is about more than teaching mathematics, science and technology. It’s about thinking creatively and making classroom experiences exciting for students. They identify ways to leap outside of the educational norms and create experiences that are unexpected, unique and ultimately more memorable. They teach skills that are important not only to employers and the economy, but also important to our future.”

SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics, Science, and STEM Teachers of the Year are listed below.

Calvert County

Joella Boggs, Plum Point Elementary School

Henry Faxon, Northern High School

Chelsea Gallihugh, Mill Creek Middle School

Matthew Klapper, Southern Middle School

Ronni Morrissey, Patuxent High School

Kathryn Weiskircher, Plum Point Middle School

Theresa Young, Sunderland Elementary School

Charles County

Nicholas Andrews, La Plata High School

Thomas Fawcett, Henry E. Lackey High School

Dyanna Finamore, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

Rebecca Gibson, La Plata High School

Monica Halloran, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

Hannah Matthews, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

Charles McCoy, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

Megan McKinney-Dyson, Arthur Middleton Elementary School

Amy Vanden Berg, Milton Somers Middle School

St. Mary’s County

Joanne Clapp, Chesapeake Public Charter School

Diane Glasgow, Leonardtown High School

David Holland, Leonardtown Middle School

Heather Howe, Spring Ridge Middle School

Anna Rodriguez, Benjamin Banneker Elementary School

Cortney Watson, Leonardtown High School

Enhancing the quality of life in southern Maryland is part of SMECO’s mission. The cooperative sponsors events for students to encourage them to excel in math, science, and technology. These events include the local MATHCOUNTS competition, the annual Southern Maryland Regional Computer Bowl, and the Elementary Math Challenge. So far this year, nearly 1,100 students in SMECO’s service area have participated in these events.