Missing 5-Year-Old Autistic Boy HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE

UPDATE: Liam Harper, the 5-year-old missing child from Benjamin Banneker Elementary School has been located.

He is safe, updates will be provided as they become available.

5/7/2019 @ 2:00 p.m.: Liam Harper, age 5 is missing.

Liam ran from an employee at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School located in Loveville.

Liam is a white male with blonde hair and is wearing a green shirt and blue pants/jeans.

Liam is autistic and will run if startled.

There is a heavy police presence in the area searching for Liam; ATV’s and helicopters as well as K-9s.

