Missing 5-Year-Old Autistic Boy HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE

UPDATE: Liam Harper, the 5-year-old missing child from Benjamin Banneker Elementary School has been located.
He is safe, updates will be provided as they become available.
5/7/2019 @ 2:00 p.m.: Liam Harper, age 5 is missing.
Liam ran from an employee at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School located in Loveville.
Liam is a white male with blonde hair and is wearing a green shirt and blue pants/jeans.
Liam is autistic and will run if startled.
There is a heavy police presence in the area searching for Liam; ATV’s and helicopters as well as K-9s.
so you are telling me a 5yr old autistic boy out ran a grown adult was this employee the janitor
Pray he’s found safe!
I hope he is found safe
I have a autistic grandson who attends Benjamin Banneker.
My prayers are with you to find Liam and bring him home safe.❤