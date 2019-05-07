Missing 5-Year-Old Autistic Boy HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE

May 7, 2019

UPDATE: Liam Harper, the 5-year-old missing child from Benjamin Banneker Elementary School has been located.

He is safe, updates will be provided as they become available.

5/7/2019 @ 2:00 p.m.: Liam Harper, age 5 is missing.

Liam ran from an employee at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School located in Loveville.

Liam is a white male with blonde hair and is wearing a green shirt and blue pants/jeans.

Liam is autistic and will run if startled.

There is a heavy police presence in the area searching for Liam; ATV’s and helicopters as well as K-9s.


4 Responses to Missing 5-Year-Old Autistic Boy HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE

  1. exrep on May 7, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    so you are telling me a 5yr old autistic boy out ran a grown adult was this employee the janitor

  2. Anonymous on May 7, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Pray he’s found safe!

  3. Anonymous on May 7, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    I hope he is found safe

  4. Anonymous on May 7, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    I have a autistic grandson who attends Benjamin Banneker.
    My prayers are with you to find Liam and bring him home safe.❤

