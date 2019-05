On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at approximately 9:10 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and North Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway, with one patient trapped.

Firefighters extricated one patient in under 10 minutes.

The single patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.