Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Horse and Buggy That Injured 4 Children and 2 Adults

UPDATE 5/8/2019 @ 1:00 p.m.: On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at approximately 8:10 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28100 block of Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a horse-drawn buggy.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
A preliminary investigation determined a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, operated by David Harrison Morton, age 18 of Mechanicsville, was traveling south on Thompson Corner Road in the area of Millburn Lane. A horse-drawn buggy operated by Fannie Hertzler, age 21 of Mechanicsville, entered the roadway from Millburn Lane and collided with the Hyundai. The passengers in the buggy were Anna Hertzler age 19, Allen Hertzler age 13, Rhoda Hertzler age 10, Lavina Hertzler age 9, and Bena Hertzler age 7, all of Mechanicsville.
All six occupants of the horse-drawn buggy were flown to area trauma centers with incapacitating injuries. Morton was evaluated at the scene for non-incapacitating injuries.
At this time, speed nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Foor at (301) 475-4200 extension *2265 or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.
UPDATE: Two children were flown to an area trauma center and two other children who were originally going to be flown out were transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.
5/7/2019: On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Thompson Corner Road and Millwood Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving an Amish buggy.
Crews arrived on scene to find a motor vehicle and a horse and buggy involved, with 6 patients in the roadway.
First responders requested three helicopters for 4 pediatric patients and 2 adults.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6, Trooper 7, and U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 responded to the scene to transport all patients to area trauma centers.
Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
Prayers for all of those injured in this terrible mishap.
Was the horse okay ?
Come on people!! Turn your phones off & pay attention to the road! You are hurting/killing innocent people! This is ridiculous!! What is so important that you can’t wait to look @/answer your cell phone?!?! Complete stupidity!
Lol where does it say texting and driving was involved???
Prayers for all involved
I hope they will be ok.
Because the world is going too fast. Everybody in a hurry. Nobody paying attention. I know there are two side to every story but I travel that road often. Sometime I travel it ..Just to enjoy the Amish and their buggy’s but…Somebody always has to pass in a no passing zone, somebody always has to speed past even if another car is in sight. It’s sad…Slow down people…you are rushing through your life…and hurting others doing it.
Praying for all involved.
Prayer for all the was involved, people need to slow down and NOT USE PHONES IN THE CAR. I live on that road and I have been behind a buggy and some one will come up behind me a pass me in the buggy with out even looking. People if you that much and a hurry to get some where leave early stop hurting or killing others because you rushing.
I live off 236. People drive like it’s the Indianapolis 500. There are buggies and children on this road. People need to pay attention and slow down.
This makes me very sad because I love seeing them in their horse and buggy’s.
Let’s get the facts before we start blaming a car driver. Especially when cars are just about driving themselves these days.people are to quick to blame phones when airbags go off and cars suddenly brake for no reason because the technology in cars is bad.
