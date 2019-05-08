Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Horse and Buggy That Injured 4 Children and 2 Adults

UPDATE 5/8/2019 @ 1:00 p.m.: On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at approximately 8:10 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28100 block of Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a horse-drawn buggy.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, operated by David Harrison Morton, age 18 of Mechanicsville, was traveling south on Thompson Corner Road in the area of Millburn Lane. A horse-drawn buggy operated by Fannie Hertzler, age 21 of Mechanicsville, entered the roadway from Millburn Lane and collided with the Hyundai. The passengers in the buggy were Anna Hertzler age 19, Allen Hertzler age 13, Rhoda Hertzler age 10, Lavina Hertzler age 9, and Bena Hertzler age 7, all of Mechanicsville.

All six occupants of the horse-drawn buggy were flown to area trauma centers with incapacitating injuries. Morton was evaluated at the scene for non-incapacitating injuries.

At this time, speed nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Foor at (301) 475-4200 extension *2265 or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.



